Kapow! Inflatable space station module blows to pieces in video explosion
Submit on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 22:11
Sierra Space successfully finished its third module test for the Blue Origin-led Orbital Reef private space complex for NASA, on the long road to replace the International Space Station.
