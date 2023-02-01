Smashin’ asteroids, Hollywood style: could nuking an asteroid save the Earth?
With the recent success of NASA’s DART mission, asteroid deflection technology has made huge strides. Where does that leave Hollywood’s more cinematic portrayals of asteroid smashing?
