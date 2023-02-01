Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Smashin’ asteroids, Hollywood style: could nuking an asteroid save the Earth?

Submit on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 20:11

With the recent success of NASA’s DART mission, asteroid deflection technology has made huge strides. Where does that leave Hollywood’s more cinematic portrayals of asteroid smashing?

Related posts:

  1. International Datacasting Names Chairman
  2. Why Dish Network Offers More Programming Flexibility
  3. Astronaut Leroy Chiao will discuss the value of the International Space Station in two online talks
  4. China working on new moon rover for 2026 mission to lunar south pole

This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy