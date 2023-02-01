SpaceX crewmates Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken awarded Space Medal of Honor
Former NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been presented with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, the highest U.S. honor reserved for spaceflight veterans.
