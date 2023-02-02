Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

The James Webb Space Telescope image shows spiral galaxy in stunning detail

Submit on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 03:11

A newly released image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows a crowded field of galaxies and stars, with a distant spiral galaxy standing out in stunning detail.

Related posts:

  1. XM Satellite Radio Offers Portable Radio for Harley-Davidson Motorcycles
  2. What Is Right for You? Sky Vs BT
  3. SpaceX delays launch of 143 satellites on a single rocket due to bad weather
  4. ‘Andor’ is intelligent, enthralling sci-fi that should make other studios take note

This entry was posted on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy