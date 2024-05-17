Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Fallout’ season 2 is going to New Vegas. How might outer space tie in?

Submit on Friday, May 17th, 2024 00:11

The Fallout T.V. show has been a huge hit for Bethesda and Prime Video, with season 2 already confirmed. With New Vegas now on the horizon, can we expect some space connections?

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, May 17th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»