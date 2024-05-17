‘Fallout’ season 2 is going to New Vegas. How might outer space tie in?
Submit on Friday, May 17th, 2024 00:11
The Fallout T.V. show has been a huge hit for Bethesda and Prime Video, with season 2 already confirmed. With New Vegas now on the horizon, can we expect some space connections?
This entry was posted on Friday, May 17th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.