James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant and oldest black hole collision ever seen (video)
Submit on Thursday, May 16th, 2024 23:12
The James Webb Space Telescope has detected a merger between two supermassive black holes so distant it proceeded just 740 million years after the Big Bang.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 16th, 2024 at 11:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.