Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace causes international stir
Submit on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 01:11
China’s foreign ministry confirmed that a high-altitude spy balloon seen flying over the northern United States this week was a Chinese airship, claiming that the vehicle is a weather balloon.
