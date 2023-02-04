Watch the green comet pass the bright star Capella on Sunday (Feb. 5)
It’s a meeting of the GOATs this weekend when superstar green comet C/2022 E3 meets up with Capella, the Goat Star. Capella should help skywatchers spot C/2022 E3 as it races away from Earth.
