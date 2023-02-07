Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Only filmed interview with Georges Lemaître, ‘father of the Big Bang,’ rediscovered after 60 years

Submit on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 01:11

The only known filmed interview with physicist and Catholic priest Georges Lemaître, who originally proposed the Big Bang theory, has been found on a video that was lost nearly 60 years ago.

Related posts:

  1. Satellite TV and Digital Video Recorders – DVR Or PVR
  2. A mission to ‘Mars’ at the HI-SEAS habitat: Live updates
  3. Watch the moon eclipse Mars tonight
  4. Rolls-Royce unveils early-stage design for space nuclear reactor

This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy