Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Previous Chinese spy balloons over US were classified as UFOs: report

Submit on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 04:11

Some previous detections of Chinese surveillance balloons in U.S. airspace were initially categorized as “unidentified aerial phenomena,” according to a report in The New York Times.

Related posts:

  1. Intelsat And Arquiva Sign Deal For BBC Switchover
  2. Tips to Get the Best Out of Satellite TV
  3. Clearest images yet of Europa and Ganymede from Earth show Jupiter’s icy moons in detail
  4. Save a Targaryen-tastic 40% on HBO Max Annual TV Subscriptions

This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy