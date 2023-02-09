James Webb Space Telescope pushed past its limits to observe DART asteroid crash
Submit on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 04:11
The James Webb Space Telescope had to perform outside of its design limits to observe the collision of NASA’s DART probe with asteroid moonlet Dimorphos in September last year, NASA has revealed
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.