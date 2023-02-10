Satellite News

European Space Agency wants you to help design moon and Mars spacesuits

Friday, February 10th, 2023

A spacesuit contest from the European Space Agency invites designers and makers to think of how best to represent “European identity” on the surface of the moon or Mars.

