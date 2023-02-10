European Space Agency wants you to help design moon and Mars spacesuits
Submit on Friday, February 10th, 2023 18:11
A spacesuit contest from the European Space Agency invites designers and makers to think of how best to represent “European identity” on the surface of the moon or Mars.
