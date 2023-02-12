Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Be hypnotized by this mesmerizing blue and gold spiral galaxy (photo)

Sunday, February 12th, 2023

A new image taken with two cutting-edge telescopes shows a spiral galaxy as a swirling formation of bright blue and shining gold, with the golden regions representing the building blocks of new stars.

