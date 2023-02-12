‘Black history is American history’: NASA celebrates African Americans and space achievements at Smithsonian event
Submit on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 21:11
The Black History Month event Friday (Feb. 10) included astronauts, NASA directors and a discussion of why diversity matters, with high schoolers making up much of the audience.
