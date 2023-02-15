Hubble spies strange spokes on Saturn’s rings after 14-year hiatus (video)
The Hubble Space Telescope recently observed mysterious features known as spokes on Saturn’s rings linked to the planet’s fall equinox, which last occurred in 2009.
