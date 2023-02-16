‘Pristine’ meteorite contaminated with table salt upon crash landing on Earth
Submit on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 22:11
The Winchcombe meteorite was collected mere hours after it fell, but researchers have found that it was already contaminated with earthly minerals, including common table salt.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.