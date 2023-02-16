Satellite News

‘Pristine’ meteorite contaminated with table salt upon crash landing on Earth

Submit on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 22:11

The Winchcombe meteorite was collected mere hours after it fell, but researchers have found that it was already contaminated with earthly minerals, including common table salt.

