NASA’s heartbeat-detecting tech to help with Turkey earthquake relief effort

Submit on Friday, February 17th, 2023 02:11

NASA-developed technology that can remotely detect the tiniest motions of the body caused by basic processes necessary for life will be used by disaster relief teams in earthquake-stricken Turkey.

