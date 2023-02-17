NASA’s heartbeat-detecting tech to help with Turkey earthquake relief effort
NASA-developed technology that can remotely detect the tiniest motions of the body caused by basic processes necessary for life will be used by disaster relief teams in earthquake-stricken Turkey.
