NSYNC’s Lance Bass talks about canceled space mission, new podcast (exclusive)

Friday, February 17th, 2023

Lance Bass almost made it to the International Space Station in 2002. Twenty years later, the NSYNC star told Space.com, he still wants to visit the orbiting complex to do science.

