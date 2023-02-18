Satellite News

‘Fantastic Voyage’ and ‘One Million Years B.C.’ star Raquel Welch passes away at 82

Actress Raquel Welch passed away at the age of 82 after a long and illustrious career that includes science fiction classics such as “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.”

