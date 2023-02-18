‘Fantastic Voyage’ and ‘One Million Years B.C.’ star Raquel Welch passes away at 82
Submit on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 06:11
Actress Raquel Welch passed away at the age of 82 after a long and illustrious career that includes science fiction classics such as “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.”
This entry was posted on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.