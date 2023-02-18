James Webb Space Telescope spies baby stars dancing in swirling gas and dust (photos)
Submit on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 03:11
The James Webb Space Telescope spied the arms of barred spiral galaxy NGC 1433 teeming with young stars that are affecting the clouds of gas and dust around them.
This entry was posted on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.