SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship at sea (video)

Submit on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 03:11

SpaceX launched 51 of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Friday (Feb. 17), acing the first of two orbital missions the company has planned for the day.

