The Hubble Space Telescope spots three galaxies about to collide
Submit on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 02:11
The Hubble Space Telescope has imaged three galaxies on a collision course. The galaxies are located in the constellation Boötes and will eventually collide and merge to birth a single massive galaxy.
