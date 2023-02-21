Satellite News

The Hubble Space Telescope spots three galaxies about to collide

The Hubble Space Telescope has imaged three galaxies on a collision course. The galaxies are located in the constellation Boötes and will eventually collide and merge to birth a single massive galaxy.

