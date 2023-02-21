China silent on fate of Zhurong Mars rover on 2nd anniversary of Tianwen 1 mission
Submit on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 02:11
China’s Zhurong Mars rover remains silent despite being expected to wake up in December — but there’s still hope that the vehicle could rise from its extended slumber.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.