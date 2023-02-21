Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Oddly shaped asteroid once considered an impact risk for Earth races past the planet

Submit on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 18:11

An asteroid larger than the Empire State Building that was once considered an impact risk of Earth raced past the planet in February and astronomers managed to take a proper look at it.

Related posts:

  1. ESA Hires Thales Alenia Space For S-band Repeater
  2. Thousands of Channels on Satellite TV
  3. Satellite TV Info for Budget Conscious Shoppers
  4. A new approach to directly testing quantum gravity

This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy