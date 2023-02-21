Kerbal Space Program 2 makes it easier than ever to launch — and crash — rockets (exclusive 1st look video)
Kerbal Space Program 2 launches in Early Access on Feb. 24 and is easier to use, with interstellar space exploration and more to come. Here’s our first hands-on look.
