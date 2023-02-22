Satellite News

Green comet seen from space by Artemis 1 moon mission cubesat (video)

A Japanese cubesat launched aboard NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission took a video of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) earlier this month, about two weeks after the ice ball’s closest approach to Earth.

