The James Webb Space Telescope discovers enormous distant galaxies that should not exist
Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023
The James Webb Space Telescope found massive, mature galaxies inhabiting the universe so soon after the Big Bang that according to current theories they really shouldn’t exist.
