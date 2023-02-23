James Webb Space Telescope reveals packed stars in Milky Way’s oldest cluster (photos)
The James Webb Space Telescope has looked inside one of the oldest components of our Milky Way galaxy, the Messier 92 globular cluster located some 27,000 light-years away from Earth.
