Amazon gets a green light to launch 3,000-satellite Kuiper constellation
Submit on Friday, February 24th, 2023 00:11
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has accepted Amazon’s updated orbital debris mitigation plan and approved the company’s 3,000-satellite Kuiper constellation.
