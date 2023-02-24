NASA’s Artemis moon program receives salute from Apollo 11’s Buzz Aldrin (video)
Submit on Friday, February 24th, 2023 22:11
Buzz Aldrin, the second person on the moon, paid tribute to people carrying the “torch of deep space exploration” with NASA’s Artemis that may put humans on the lunar surface in 2025.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 24th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.