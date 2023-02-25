Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Scientists find meteorite in Texas from fireball that exploded with the force of 8 tons of TNT

Submit on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 01:12

The meteoroid was traveling about 27,000 mph (43,452 kph) when it struck the atmosphere, exploding into smaller pieces — some of which hit the ground.

Related posts:

  1. Sirius Chooses Thomson Encoders For Video Services
  2. The Digital Television Revolution
  3. Supernova explosions may have helped shape Earth’s climate history
  4. Lunar love affair: Enjoying the beauty of the moon

This entry was posted on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 1:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy