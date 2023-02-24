Relativity Space sets launch of world’s 1st 3D-printed rocket launch for March 8
Submit on Friday, February 24th, 2023 18:11
The 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket from Relativity Space will fly from Florida’s space coast, and will also mark the first natural liquid natural gas booster in space if all goes to plan.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 24th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.