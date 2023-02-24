Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Watch the moon moon visit Mars for a close encounter next week

Submit on Friday, February 24th, 2023 18:11

The moon makes a close approach to Mars on Monday (Feb. 27) with the pair of celestial objects also sharing the same right ascension in the night sky in an arrangement known as a conjunction.

