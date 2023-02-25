Satellite News

Watch Russia’s replacement Soyuz capsule arrive at space station tonight in this livestream

Saturday, February 25th, 2023

If Russia succeeds with the docking on Saturday (Feb. 25), three Expedition 69 crew members will have a secure ride home for the first time since an older Soyuz sprung a coolant leak in December.

