Watch Russia’s replacement Soyuz capsule arrive at space station tonight in this livestream
Submit on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 17:11
If Russia succeeds with the docking on Saturday (Feb. 25), three Expedition 69 crew members will have a secure ride home for the first time since an older Soyuz sprung a coolant leak in December.
This entry was posted on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.