Asteroid Ryugu is rich in organic molecules that can be building blocks of life
Submit on Monday, February 27th, 2023 00:12
A first look at samples returned by the Hayabusa2 craft from the asteroid Ryugu has revealed it is rich in organic molecules like amino acids that are the building blocks of life.
