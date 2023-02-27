Satellite News

Asteroid Ryugu is rich in organic molecules that can be building blocks of life

A first look at samples returned by the Hayabusa2 craft from the asteroid Ryugu has revealed it is rich in organic molecules like amino acids that are the building blocks of life.

