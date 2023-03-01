Satellite News

Powerful solar storm delays SpaceX rocket launch, stalls oil rigs in Canada amid aurora-palooza

A solar storm that swept across Earth on Monday (Feb. 27) forced SpaceX to delay a Starlink launch and temporarily disrupted operations of several Canadian oil rigs.

