Powerful solar storm delays SpaceX rocket launch, stalls oil rigs in Canada amid aurora-palooza
Wednesday, March 1st, 2023
A solar storm that swept across Earth on Monday (Feb. 27) forced SpaceX to delay a Starlink launch and temporarily disrupted operations of several Canadian oil rigs.
