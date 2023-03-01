The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1 review: a breezy set-up for things to come
Wednesday, March 1st, 2023
The Mandalorian season 3 kicks off with ‘The Apostate’, a relaxed but fun episode full of familiar faces that sets up the next steps in Din Djarin and Grogu’s journey.
