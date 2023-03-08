Rare black hole 1 billion times the mass of the sun could upend our understanding of galaxy formation
Submit on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 06:11
A rare supermassive black hole found hiding at the dawn of the universe could indicate that there were thousands more of the ravenous monsters stalking the early cosmos.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.