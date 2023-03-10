Satellite News

Earth spouts ‘biosignatures’ into space, hinting that other life-bearing worlds may do the same

Forms of oxygen created by living organisms can be found in space around our planet, a new study has revealed, hinting at a potential new method for tracing life on exoplanets.

