Earth spouts ‘biosignatures’ into space, hinting that other life-bearing worlds may do the same
Submit on Friday, March 10th, 2023 21:11
Forms of oxygen created by living organisms can be found in space around our planet, a new study has revealed, hinting at a potential new method for tracing life on exoplanets.
