Mercury re-rising: Stoke Space to balance past and future at historic Florida launch pad
Submit on Saturday, March 11th, 2023 05:11
Launch Complex 14 (LC-14), the long-retired launch pad where John Glenn lifted off to become to the first U.S. astronaut to orbit Earth, has been allocated to Stoke Space.
