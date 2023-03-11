NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter captures breathtaking shot of Martian sunset (photo)
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter recently took to the skies for its 45th flight, traveling nearly one-third of a mile (0.5 kilometers) — and photographing a Red Planet sunset in the process.
