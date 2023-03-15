Satellite News

Liftoff on Mars! Perseverance rover captures amazing video of Ingenuity helicopter flight

Submit on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 01:11

Ingenuity’s 47th flight on Mars on March 9 featured a plethora of footage from the drone, flying tens of feet above the surface, as well as its companion rover Perseverance.

