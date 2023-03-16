Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

1st Artemis spacesuits to be worn on the moon will not return to Earth

Submit on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 06:11

The spacesuits worn by the first woman and next American astronaut to walk on the moon will be abandoned on a SpaceX lunar lander rather than be returned to Earth, Axiom Space confirmed.

Related posts:

  1. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Establish TSAT Test Bed
  2. Australia Network Expands Contract With Intelsat
  3. Four Fantastic Facts About Satellite TV Services Today
  4. See the crescent moon pose with Pollux this week

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy