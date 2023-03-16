1st Artemis spacesuits to be worn on the moon will not return to Earth
The spacesuits worn by the first woman and next American astronaut to walk on the moon will be abandoned on a SpaceX lunar lander rather than be returned to Earth, Axiom Space confirmed.
