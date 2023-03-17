Asteroid feared to hit Earth in 2046 will almost certainly miss, NASA says
An asteroid that was initially given 1-in-600 chance of wiping out an entire city on Valentine’s Day 2046 is now expected to almost definitely whizz past us without incident.
