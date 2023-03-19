Rolls-Royce gets funding to develop miniature nuclear reactor for moon base
Submit on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 17:11
The U.K. Space Agency has decided to continue funding a project by Rolls-Royce to create a small nuclear-powered reactor that could serve as a long-term energy source for lunar bases.
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.