Rolls-Royce gets funding to develop miniature nuclear reactor for moon base

Submit on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 17:11

The U.K. Space Agency has decided to continue funding a project by Rolls-Royce to create a small nuclear-powered reactor that could serve as a long-term energy source for lunar bases.

