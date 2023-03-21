Satellite News

Building block of life found in sample from asteroid Ryugu

Submit on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 23:11

An organic compound that’s part of the RNA molecules that transmit genetic information in cells has been discovered in samples from the asteroid Ryugu, suggesting the stuff of life came from space.

