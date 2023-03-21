Mysterious radio signal reveals intricate core of distant galaxy cluster
Astronomers have discovered several fascinating features in galaxy cluster Abell 1213 such as a central galaxy with a 1.66 million light-year-long radio “tail” and remains of galactic mergers.
