Fly over Perseverance rover’s Mars stomping grounds in new video

Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023

Thanks to stunning footage captured by two Mars orbiters, space fans can take a flight through Jezero Crater, the ancient lakebed that’s the home of NASA’s Perseverance rover.

