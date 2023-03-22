Fly over Perseverance rover’s Mars stomping grounds in new video
Submit on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 21:11
Thanks to stunning footage captured by two Mars orbiters, space fans can take a flight through Jezero Crater, the ancient lakebed that’s the home of NASA’s Perseverance rover.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.