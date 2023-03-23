Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Relativity Space launches world’s 1st 3D-printed rocket on historic test flight, but fails to reach orbit

Submit on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 12:11

Relativity Space’s Terran 1 rocket, the world’s first 3D-printed launcher, failed to reach orbit Wednesday (March 22) on its debut liftoff — but it notch some important milestones.

Related posts:

  1. Globalstar Receives Qualcomm Duplex Satellite Data and Voice Module
  2. Watch the Event Horizon Telescope’s ‘groundbreaking’ Milky Way discovery online today
  3. Full moon worms its way into stunning photos from around the world
  4. SpaceX, NASA targeting March 14 for next cargo launch to space station

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 12:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy