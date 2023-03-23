Relativity Space launches world’s 1st 3D-printed rocket on historic test flight, but fails to reach orbit
Relativity Space’s Terran 1 rocket, the world’s first 3D-printed launcher, failed to reach orbit Wednesday (March 22) on its debut liftoff — but it notch some important milestones.
