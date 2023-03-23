Sorry, E.T. fans: Interstellar visitor ‘Oumuamua isn’t an alien spacecraft. It’s just passing gas.
Since its arrival in the solar system in 2017, interstellar object ‘Oumuamua has puzzled scientists. Two American astronomers now think they have solved one of the space rock’s biggest mysteries.
